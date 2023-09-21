StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial downgraded Avid Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.05 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Avid Technology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley cut Avid Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $27.05 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Avid Technology from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Northland Securities cut Avid Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avid Technology has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.22.

Avid Technology Stock Performance

Shares of AVID stock opened at $26.84 on Monday. Avid Technology has a fifty-two week low of $19.78 and a fifty-two week high of $33.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.17.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $108.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.48 million. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avid Technology will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avid Technology

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,410,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,845,000 after buying an additional 2,977,539 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,772,000 after buying an additional 710,031 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,489,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,902,000 after buying an additional 602,451 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,377,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,634,000 after buying an additional 630,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,259,000 after buying an additional 18,573 shares in the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution in the United States and internationally. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

