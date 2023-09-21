Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Receives $114.18 Consensus PT from Analysts

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.76.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Starbucks from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday.
Read Our Latest Report on SBUX
Institutional Trading of Starbucks
Starbucks Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $95.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $109.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.28. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $82.43 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Starbucks Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 64.63%.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Starbucks
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- 5 Reasons Why Amprius is About to Take Flight
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 3 Reasons This Tech Giant Is Going Back To Highs
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Small Cap Retail: Signs of Life in a Dead Market?
Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.