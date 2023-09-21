Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Sets New 52-Week High at $145.81

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $145.81 and last traded at $144.84, with a volume of 7626118 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Splunk from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Splunk from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Splunk from $118.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Splunk from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Splunk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.32.

Splunk Stock Up 21.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -438.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.63.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $910.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.29 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 22.78% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Splunk

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,996 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $520,533.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,889 shares in the company, valued at $12,803,804.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,996 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $520,533.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,889 shares in the company, valued at $12,803,804.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $1,002,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,254 shares in the company, valued at $17,473,025.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,846 shares of company stock worth $3,544,138 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Splunk

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Splunk during the second quarter worth $710,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Splunk by 204.1% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 298 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Splunk by 1,153.8% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 171.7% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 54.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

