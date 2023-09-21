Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Upgraded to Overweight by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $59.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $54.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SKX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.33.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:SKX opened at $47.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.38. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12 month low of $31.28 and a 12 month high of $56.53.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter worth about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 122.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 585 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skechers U.S.A.

(Get Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.