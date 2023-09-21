Secure Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 34.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,812,000 after acquiring an additional 286,169 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in PepsiCo by 29.3% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 117.2% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 8.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $178.38 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.98 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $182.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.62%.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.