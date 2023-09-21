Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Free Report) (TSE:SEA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:SA opened at $11.66 on Monday. Seabridge Gold has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $16.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.91 and a 200 day moving average of $12.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.30 and a beta of 0.88.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seabridge Gold will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Seabridge Gold

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 17.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 24,880 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Seabridge Gold by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Seabridge Gold by 56.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 5,512 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Seabridge Gold by 64.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Seabridge Gold by 75.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 20,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.31% of the company’s stock.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project situated in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.