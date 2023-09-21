Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stock Holdings Decreased by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

SCHB stock opened at $50.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.87. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $53.71. The company has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

