Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 85.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,862 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,531,000 after buying an additional 177,265 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 223,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after acquiring an additional 48,182 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $35.06 on Thursday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $36.85. The stock has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.25.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

