Sawyer & Company Inc Sells 488 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Sawyer & Company Inc reduced its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Travelers Companies comprises about 2.1% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.08.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,464,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 1.0 %

Travelers Companies stock opened at $168.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.65 and a fifty-two week high of $194.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.75. The firm has a market cap of $38.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.60.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.99). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.60%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

