Sawyer & Company Inc Sells 1,595 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sawyer & Company Inc lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 69,730 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the period. Oracle makes up 3.8% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 843.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.12.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $154,149.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,298.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $154,149.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,298.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total value of $10,694,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,394,416.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,272,050 over the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE ORCL opened at $112.87 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.79. The stock has a market cap of $309.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

