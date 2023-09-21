Sawyer & Company Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sawyer & Company Inc lowered its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,922 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 7,609 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 41.2% in the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.9% during the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 16.5% during the second quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,114 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alight Capital Management LP purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $880,000. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.96.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 1.4 %

QCOM stock opened at $109.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.67. The stock has a market cap of $120.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $139.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 45.94%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.88%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $114,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $3,166,137.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at $27,330,211.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,962 shares of company stock worth $3,391,567 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

