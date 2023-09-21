Sawyer & Company Inc Has $313,000 Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Sawyer & Company Inc reduced its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,990 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000.

NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $53.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.54 and a 200-day moving average of $53.49. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.11 and a 1-year high of $58.05.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

