Sawyer & Company Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Sawyer & Company Inc lowered its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,703 shares during the period. Eaton comprises about 1.4% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 10,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter worth $225,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 34.2% in the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in Eaton by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 82,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,625,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ETN opened at $214.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $129.85 and a 52-week high of $240.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.04.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 19.06%. Eaton’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.81%.

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $21,945,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 516,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,428,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total transaction of $2,173,830.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at $12,651,823.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 116,650 shares of company stock valued at $25,686,391. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eaton from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Eaton from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.93.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

