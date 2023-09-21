Robert W. Baird Cuts Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target to $65.00

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $87.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PLNT. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Planet Fitness from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen cut Planet Fitness from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.94.

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $46.71 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.58. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.30. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $45.58 and a 12 month high of $85.90.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $286.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.99 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 12.03% and a negative return on equity of 86.09%. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth $40,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 52.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

