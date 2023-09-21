Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes $235,000 Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,127 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105,276 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,911,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $403,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 60.0% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in NIKE by 13.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,927 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,078. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Trading Down 0.6 %

NIKE stock opened at $94.04 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $131.31. The company has a market cap of $143.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.96 and a 200-day moving average of $112.19.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. OTR Global cut NIKE to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on NIKE from $133.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.24.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NKE

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.