Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 2,044 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 30.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,044 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of VTI stock opened at $218.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $308.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $228.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.70.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

