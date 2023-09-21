Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 8,189 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,189 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 2.6% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $8,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 309.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of QQQ opened at $364.54 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $387.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $373.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.61.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

