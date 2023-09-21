Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $439,000 Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 86.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,115 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $28.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $226.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $38.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.14.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on BAC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.98.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank of America

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

