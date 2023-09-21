Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,991 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ignite Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,072 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,402 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 17,213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMAT opened at $136.97 on Thursday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $155.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.00 and a 200-day moving average of $132.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $114.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.60.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.89%.

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at $9,869,568. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,869,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMAT. Redburn Partners began coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.41.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

