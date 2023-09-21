Redburn Atlantic Downgrades Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) to Underweight

Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $105.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Global Payments from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $147.23.

Global Payments Stock Down 0.2 %

Global Payments stock opened at $122.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.26. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $92.27 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The company has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.19. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Global Payments news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $4,721,578.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,062,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total value of $240,851.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,045 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,126.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $4,721,578.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,062,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Payments

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 10.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,366,000 after acquiring an additional 48,605 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 259.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 12,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth $766,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Articles

