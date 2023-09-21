Raymond James Trims Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Target Price to $72.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SCHW. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.28.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $56.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $100.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.84. Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.15%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,189.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,599 shares of company stock valued at $10,542,469. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

