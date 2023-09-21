QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of QuantumScape from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on QuantumScape from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered QuantumScape from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.71.

QuantumScape Stock Performance

QS stock opened at $6.85 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day moving average of $7.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 5.28. QuantumScape has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $13.86. The company has a quick ratio of 19.25, a current ratio of 19.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QuantumScape will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at QuantumScape

In related news, Director Jurgen Leohold sold 68,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $545,272.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 185,717 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,487,593.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $244,325.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 604,204 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,265,680.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 584,189 shares of company stock valued at $4,812,323 in the last 90 days. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuantumScape

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of QuantumScape by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,555,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,874,000 after buying an additional 2,178,359 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in QuantumScape by 9.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,035,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,137 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in QuantumScape by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,553,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,818,000 after purchasing an additional 278,485 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,311,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,270,000 after purchasing an additional 159,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,233,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,826,000 after purchasing an additional 198,244 shares during the last quarter. 27.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

