Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC Invests $21.41 Million in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 97,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,409,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 14.5% of Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $435,417,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $353,762,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $255,265,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 234.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,336,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,430,000 after buying an additional 936,030 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $218.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $308.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.70. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

