Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Guggenheim

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Guggenheim from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas lowered Planet Fitness from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Planet Fitness from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Planet Fitness from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.94.
Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $286.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.99 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 86.09% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 2.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 1.0% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 1.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 16.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
