Piper Sandler Lowers IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Price Target to $17.00

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

IBEX has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on IBEX from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on IBEX from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of IBEX from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of IBEX from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of IBEX from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Get IBEX alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IBEX

IBEX Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:IBEX opened at $14.70 on Monday. IBEX has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $31.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.07 million, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of IBEX by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of IBEX by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in IBEX during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IBEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in IBEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.84% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.