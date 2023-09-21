Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, William Blair lowered shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PIRS opened at $0.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average of $0.63. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $1.97.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $20.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 81.44% and a negative return on equity of 90.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PIRS. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 7,343 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 128,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 10,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

