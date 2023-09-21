Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.60.

NASDAQ:PECO opened at $34.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.61, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.67. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.07 and a 1-year high of $36.46.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. This is an increase from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 254.35%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PECO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,283,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,356,000 after purchasing an additional 10,315,809 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 579.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,505,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,300,000 after buying an additional 8,958,751 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 313.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,725,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,679,000 after buying an additional 5,856,834 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 128.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,480,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,905,000 after buying an additional 2,516,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 204.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,944,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,501 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

