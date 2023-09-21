Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) PT Raised to $131.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $127.00 to $131.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on PSX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $129.73.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of PSX stock opened at $120.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.10 and its 200 day moving average is $102.92. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $74.02 and a 1-year high of $125.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $35.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 127,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.68, for a total value of $14,885,801.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,020,880.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $18,877,936.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 662,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,814,067.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 127,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.68, for a total transaction of $14,885,801.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,020,880.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 360,648 shares of company stock valued at $41,396,371. 4.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phillips 66

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 504.0% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

