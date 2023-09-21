Perkins Coie Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 134.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITOT. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 109,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,669,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 147,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 34.9% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $6,774,000.

ITOT stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.23. 247,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,219,485. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $77.44 and a 52 week high of $101.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

