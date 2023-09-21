Perkins Coie Trust Co Purchases 7,256 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 146,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,256 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in AT&T by 22.2% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 9,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 471,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,062,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,951,000 after buying an additional 56,518 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 63.5% in the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 32,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 12,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 10.1% during the second quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 185,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 16,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.53. 4,865,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,834,250. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.02 billion, a PE ratio of -12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.28.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -90.98%.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

