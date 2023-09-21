Perkins Coie Trust Co Makes New Investment in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 89,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,080,000 after buying an additional 10,597 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 174,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,789,000 after purchasing an additional 32,290 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 20,701 shares during the last quarter. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

WPC traded down $3.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.98. 1,162,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,621. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.71 and a fifty-two week high of $85.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.22.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.48 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 45.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.071 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on WPC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on W. P. Carey from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.88.

About W. P. Carey

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

