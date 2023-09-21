Perkins Coie Trust Co Has $3.25 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,982 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Up 1.2 %

CVS stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.29. 1,253,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,119,130. The company has a market cap of $92.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $64.62 and a 52 week high of $104.83.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 106.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVS Health

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.