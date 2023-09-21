Perkins Coie Trust Co Grows Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Eaton makes up 1.7% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Eaton by 0.6% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in Eaton by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 12,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group increased its position in Eaton by 1.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 1.0% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 516,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total value of $2,173,830.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at $12,651,823.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,650 shares of company stock valued at $25,686,391 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Price Performance

ETN stock traded down $3.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $211.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,678. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $129.85 and a 12 month high of $240.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.04.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Eaton from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eaton from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.93.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

