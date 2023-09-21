Perkins Coie Trust Co Grows Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 110,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,923 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 1.0% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Intel in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.55.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on INTC

Intel Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.77. 10,487,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,070,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.45. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $40.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -227.26%.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.