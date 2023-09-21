Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,626 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 0.6% of Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $12,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,247 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,864 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 3,048 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $798,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $563.83 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $447.90 and a one year high of $571.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $249.83 billion, a PE ratio of 41.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $553.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $521.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

COST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.63.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

