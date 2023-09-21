Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,602 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Salesforce by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,547,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $329,387,000 after buying an additional 239,786 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 237.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Salesforce by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,401 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047,620 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $209,294,000 after buying an additional 11,322 shares during the period. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $213.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $207.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.98, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $238.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRM

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 48,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total transaction of $10,795,245.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,087. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 48,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total transaction of $10,795,245.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,087. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.71, for a total transaction of $3,520,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,401,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,849,517,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 656,325 shares of company stock valued at $143,551,489. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.