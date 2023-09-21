Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) CFO Rukmini Sivaraman Sells 38,170 Shares of Stock

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 38,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $1,293,199.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,398 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,204.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nutanix Trading Up 0.5 %

Nutanix stock opened at $33.75 on Thursday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.96 and a 12-month high of $36.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.35 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.46 and a 200 day moving average of $28.20.

Institutional Trading of Nutanix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTNX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth $62,421,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 39.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,560,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,125 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,856 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 22,080,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Nutanix by 6,627.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 991,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,589,000 after purchasing an additional 976,633 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTNX. Bank of America raised shares of Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Nutanix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com raised Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Nutanix from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.91.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

