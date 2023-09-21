Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) CEO Rajiv Ramaswami Sells 138,038 Shares of Stock

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 138,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $4,676,727.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,499 shares in the company, valued at $17,905,546.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NTNX stock opened at $33.75 on Thursday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.96 and a 12 month high of $36.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.35 and a beta of 1.30.

Several research firms recently commented on NTNX. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.91.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,421,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Nutanix by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,560,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,125 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nutanix by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,856 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 22,080,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,196,000 after buying an additional 1,019,395 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 6,627.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 991,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,589,000 after buying an additional 976,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

