Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Cut to $500.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Evercore ISI from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Netflix from $440.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $515.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Benchmark reissued a sell rating and issued a $293.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an overweight rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $431.44.

Netflix Stock Down 2.5 %

Netflix stock opened at $386.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $171.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.29. Netflix has a twelve month low of $211.73 and a twelve month high of $485.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $427.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $385.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total transaction of $221,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total value of $221,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $67,346.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at $189,670,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,377 shares of company stock worth $54,547,674. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 3.7% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 0.8% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

