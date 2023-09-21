Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $44.00 target price on the stock.

DKNG has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Benchmark boosted their price target on DraftKings from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on DraftKings from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on DraftKings from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on DraftKings from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.20.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on DraftKings

DraftKings Stock Performance

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $30.08 on Monday. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49. The stock has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.98 and a 200-day moving average of $25.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $874.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.25 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 97.42% and a negative net margin of 38.90%. As a group, analysts predict that DraftKings will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DraftKings

In other news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 311,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $10,674,400.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,788,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,635,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DraftKings news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $90,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,108.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 311,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $10,674,400.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,788,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,635,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 947,536 shares of company stock valued at $29,232,213 in the last three months. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of DraftKings

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter worth about $2,460,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 485,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,904,000 after purchasing an additional 18,024 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,833,000 after acquiring an additional 66,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.