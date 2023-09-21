Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.14 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 5.6% of Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $360.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $349.61. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $387.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

