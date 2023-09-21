Moulton Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 70,673 iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 70,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,572,000. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 4.6% of Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 31,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 21,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 320.4% in the 1st quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 61,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 46,541 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of IAU stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,243,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,796,960. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $39.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.98.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.