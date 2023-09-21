Morgan Stanley Raises FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $205.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 18.18% from the company’s current price.

FDX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FedEx in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $263.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $273.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.26.

FDX stock opened at $250.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.98. The company has a market capitalization of $63.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. FedEx has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $270.95.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedEx will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,816 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,147. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDX. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth about $223,000. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,905,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

