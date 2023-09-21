Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL)

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

BL has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $87.00 to $81.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.50.

NASDAQ:BL opened at $54.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.31, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.54. BlackLine has a 1-year low of $48.22 and a 1-year high of $77.90.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $144.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.86 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. Analysts forecast that BlackLine will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other BlackLine news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $29,016.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 94,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,892,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other BlackLine news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $29,016.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 94,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,892,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,470 shares in the company, valued at $3,268,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackLine by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in BlackLine by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 10,141 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in BlackLine by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in BlackLine by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

