Mizuho Raises EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $157.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

EOG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut EOG Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. TD Securities upped their target price on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $154.00 to $152.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $149.45.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $125.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $98.52 and a twelve month high of $150.88. The company has a market cap of $73.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.89.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 33.58%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,796.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,994,066.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EOG Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 6.8% during the second quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 8,928 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter worth $2,218,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter worth $1,053,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 16.9% in the second quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 26,381 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 3,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter worth $669,010,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EOG Resources

(Get Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

