Mizuho Cuts The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Price Target to $11.00

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.27.

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $10.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 0.94. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52-week low of $9.36 and a 52-week high of $22.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.54 and a 200 day moving average of $13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.56.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $447.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,360. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Hain Celestial Group news, insider Steven R. Golliher acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.16 per share, with a total value of $304,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 36,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,543.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendy P. Davidson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,636 shares in the company, valued at $166,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 29,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

