Mizuho Boosts Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Price Target to $23.00

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ESTE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Saturday, September 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Earthstone Energy from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Earthstone Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.50.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ESTE

Earthstone Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Earthstone Energy stock opened at $19.11 on Monday. Earthstone Energy has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $21.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $370.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.15 million. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 25.40%. Earthstone Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Warburg Pincus Partners Ii (Us sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $72,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,868,234 shares in the company, valued at $114,246,757.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Earthstone Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 56.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Earthstone Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Earthstone Energy by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Earthstone Energy by 29.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

About Earthstone Energy

(Get Free Report)

Earthstone Energy, Inc, operates as an independent oil and gas company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin in West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend located in southern Gonzales County, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.