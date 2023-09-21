Mizuho Boosts Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $197.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $191.00 to $197.00 in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FANG. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $177.65.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $152.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.84 and its 200 day moving average is $138.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $110.97 and a 52-week high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 41.62% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 17.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 17.44%.

In related news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $425,302.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,319,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $425,302.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,319,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.68, for a total transaction of $598,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,802 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,523.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,518 shares of company stock worth $5,695,092 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 264.3% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

