Mizuho Boosts Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target to $33.00

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Delek US in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Delek US from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Delek US from $27.50 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Delek US from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delek US has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.40.

Delek US Price Performance

Shares of DK stock opened at $29.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.38. Delek US has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.46.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Delek US had a positive return on equity of 19.37% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Delek US will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Delek US’s payout ratio is presently -116.05%.

Insider Activity at Delek US

In other news, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $72,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,107.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delek US

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Delek US by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,986,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $216,762,000 after purchasing an additional 288,017 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,105,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,284,000 after buying an additional 320,441 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Delek US by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,446,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,686,000 after acquiring an additional 376,508 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Delek US by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,970,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,099,000 after acquiring an additional 82,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Delek US by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,133,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,055,000 after acquiring an additional 13,837 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Delek US

(Get Free Report)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Further Reading

