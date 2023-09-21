Mizuho Boosts California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Price Target to $70.00

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CRC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on California Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of California Resources from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on California Resources from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of California Resources from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on California Resources from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.20.

NYSE:CRC opened at $56.36 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.94 and a 200-day moving average of $45.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.16. California Resources has a 1 year low of $34.02 and a 1 year high of $58.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.49.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.59 million. California Resources had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that California Resources will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.32%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of California Resources by 14.8% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 46,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in California Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $800,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in California Resources by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 785,583 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,579,000 after purchasing an additional 402,008 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 4.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 98,970 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

